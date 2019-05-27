{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Rebecca L. Jackson, 56, of Bonne Terre passed away May 25, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born January 11, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Ella (Dean) Barger Newton; daughter, Shelby Jackson; granddaughter, Louise Jackson; special girlfriends, Teri Schulte, and Debbie Gollihue.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Dean Jackson of Bonne Terre; daughter, Cassie Jackson and wife Kayla; son, Abraham Jackson; brother, Bucky Newton; father and mother-in-law, Dickie and Sandra Jackson of Ironton. Nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4 until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Memorials may be made to Southeast Family Violence Shelter in Bonne Terre.

