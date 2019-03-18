Try 3 months for $3

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. -- Rebecca (McDowell) Annis passed away March 14, 2019 at Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 67. Becky was born at Iron County Missouri, and was a graduate of Bismarck High School. Becky was veteran of the United States Air Force.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde McDowell and Betty Jean (Sykes) McDowell.

A graveside burial will take place at a later date.

