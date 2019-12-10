{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Rebecca Owens, 79, of Farmington passed away December 5, 2019, at St. Francois Medical Center. She was born January 2, 1940m in Moss Point, Mississippi.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Mabrey Whigham Sr. and Ana Laura Whigham; first husband, Leroy Barton; two brothers and one sister.

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Warren Calvin Owens; her daughter, Deanna (Greg) McCord; one granddaughter, Ana-Marie (Jerrod) Pigg; two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Norah Lynn Pigg. Several other family and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

