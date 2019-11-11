{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Rebekah Jane (Perry) Merritt was born August 18, 1952, in Bonne Terre to the late Louis and Della (Pierce) Perry and departed this life November 8, 2019, in Cadet at the age of 67 years. Also preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Brewer and Wanda Jenkins,

Rebekah is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Merritt; her children, Anthony James (Amanda) Merritt, and Rebekah (Randy) Boring; three grandchildren, Trevor, Aaron, and Caleb; one great-grandchild, Presley Joe Grace Crowell; two brothers, Stanley Perry, and Mike Perry; four sisters, Sharon Keller, Kathy Moore, Linda Hinkle, and Colleen Warren. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harry Gamble and Rev. Pete Gamble officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park.

