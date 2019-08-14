{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Regina Lea Snyder, 30, of Leadwood passed away. Visitation, Friday August 16, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Load comments