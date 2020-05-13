Regina Politte

If Gina were to describe herself, she would say that her love of Jesus and her family were two things that described her best and that would be the most prominent, but she was so much more. She loved when her grown daughters came and had a sleepover and played games, she loved playing Roblox with her grandkids and she especially loved when she got to go with her family to Destin, Florida. She loved to laugh and had an amazing sense of humor but could also give you a look that would make you “straighten up”. Her priorities were her family, whether it was making sure we all got along or making sure we knew how to make her signature dishes of chicken and dumplings and chili. She definitely knew how to love well. Gina will be missed more than words can describe but she has left a legacy to those who knew her of loving Jesus, loving others, strength in the face of overwhelming odds, peace, and humor. She is an example to all to never give up the good fight and always find something good.