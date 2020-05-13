Regina Politte
Regina ‘Gina' Mae (Logan) Politte

FARMINGTON – Regina “Gina” Mae (Logan) Politte lost her fight with cancer and passed away in her home surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1954, at Bonne Terre Hospital in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Doris Jean (Radford) Logan and the late Oliver Preston Logan Jr.

She was the loving wife to Robert Politte, Jr. for 28 years, a loving mother to Amy (Jeff) Donathan, Jamie (Bill) Gammon and Wendy (Marcus) McDaniel. She was also a wonderful grandmother to Allison, Sam, Natalie, Cayden and Olivia. She is also survived by her mother, Doris (Radford) Kitchell, her two brothers, Robert (Linda) Logan Sr. and their children, Robert Logan Jr. and Justin Logan and Ron (Cindy) Braddy and their children, Ron (Jill) Braddy and Jared and Josh Braddy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Donathan.

If Gina were to describe herself, she would say that her love of Jesus and her family were two things that described her best and that would be the most prominent, but she was so much more. She loved when her grown daughters came and had a sleepover and played games, she loved playing Roblox with her grandkids and she especially loved when she got to go with her family to Destin, Florida. She loved to laugh and had an amazing sense of humor but could also give you a look that would make you “straighten up”. Her priorities were her family, whether it was making sure we all got along or making sure we knew how to make her signature dishes of chicken and dumplings and chili. She definitely knew how to love well. Gina will be missed more than words can describe but she has left a legacy to those who knew her of loving Jesus, loving others, strength in the face of overwhelming odds, peace, and humor. She is an example to all to never give up the good fight and always find something good.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 15 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Please be sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is advisable. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Christian Church, 201 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

