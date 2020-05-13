Regina Politte

Regina ‘Gina' Mae (Logan) Politte
FARMINGTON – Regina “Gina” Mae (Logan) Politte lost her fight with cancer and passed away in her home surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1954, at Bonne Terre Hospital in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Doris Jean (Radford) Logan and the late Oliver Preston Logan Jr.
She was the loving wife to Robert Politte, Jr. for 28 years, a loving mother to Amy (Jeff) Donathan, Jamie (Bill) Gammon and Wendy (Marcus) McDaniel. She was also a wonderful grandmother to Allison, Sam, Natalie, Cayden and Olivia. She is also survived by her mother, Doris (Radford) Kitchell, her two brothers, Robert (Linda) Logan Sr. and their children, Robert Logan Jr. and Justin Logan and Ron (Cindy) Braddy and their children, Ron (Jill) Braddy and Jared and Josh Braddy. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Donathan.
If Gina were to describe herself, she would say that her love of Jesus and her family were two things that described her best and that would be the most prominent, but she was so much more. She loved when her grown daughters came and had a sleepover and played games, she loved playing Roblox with her grandkids and she especially loved when she got to go with her family to Destin, Florida. She loved to laugh and had an amazing sense of humor but could also give you a look that would make you “straighten up”. Her priorities were her family, whether it was making sure we all got along or making sure we knew how to make her signature dishes of chicken and dumplings and chili. She definitely knew how to love well. Gina will be missed more than words can describe but she has left a legacy to those who knew her of loving Jesus, loving others, strength in the face of overwhelming odds, peace, and humor. She is an example to all to never give up the good fight and always find something good.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 15 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Please be sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is advisable. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Christian Church, 201 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.