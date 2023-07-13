Regina “Jeannie” Yeager
PARK HILLS – Regina “Jeannie” Yeager, was born March 21, 1962, in St. Louis. Baptized in Jesus' name on June 8, 1974, and remained His faithful servant until she was called home to heaven July 10, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident.
Jeannie is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Donald R. Yeager of Park Hills, her brother, Michael Barks, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Howard Crites of Imperial, her special canine companions, Roscoe and Bailey along with many friends.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Paul and June Genevieve (Miller) Barks, five brothers, and two sisters.
Jeannie was a loving and giving person who enjoyed helping others. She loved to cook and shop. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Doe Run Memorial Cemetery Upkeep Fund, P.O. Box 366, Doe Run, MO 63637. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
