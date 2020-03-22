Retha Fern (Pettus) Stegall

BONNE TERRE -- Fern Stegall, 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 17, 1941, in Bonne Terre to the late Walter Howard and Naomi (Eggers) Pettus. Fern was a member of the Primrose Baptist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Henry Stegall; two sisters; and six brothers.
Fern is survived by her children, Howard Henry (Debbie) Stegall, Gregory Lynn (Peggy) Stegall, Timothy Alan (Anita Dawn) Stegall, Chris Edward (Debbie) Stegall, and Mark David; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Visitation will be private, Monday, March 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Primrose Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be private, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Primrose Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Germania cemetery in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation for dialysis research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.