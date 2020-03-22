Retha Fern (Pettus) Stegall

BONNE TERRE -- Fern Stegall, 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 17, 1941, in Bonne Terre to the late Walter Howard and Naomi (Eggers) Pettus. Fern was a member of the Primrose Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Henry Stegall; two sisters; and six brothers.

Fern is survived by her children, Howard Henry (Debbie) Stegall, Gregory Lynn (Peggy) Stegall, Timothy Alan (Anita Dawn) Stegall, Chris Edward (Debbie) Stegall, and Mark David; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation will be private, Monday, March 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Primrose Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be private, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Primrose Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Germania cemetery in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation for dialysis research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

