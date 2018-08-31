Subscribe for 17¢ / day
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Rev. Aubrey Marshall Johnson, 93 of Park Hills was born December 1, 1924, in Naylor, Missouri, to the late Marshall and Gertude Harris. Aubrey departed this life on August 30, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Mae Johnson; son, Mike Johnson; daughter, Janet and son-in-law Jeffery Jones; granddaughter, Christine Lacey; brothers, Alton, Jack, and Bobby; and sisters, Neva, and Marie.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by his children, Peggy (Danny) Kramer, Wanda and Dennis Russell, and Wayne (Teresa) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Sherry Johnson; sisters, Ruth Prince, and Shirley Updegraff; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in the Bethel General Baptist Church with Rev. Sidney Laxton officiating, Interment at Cochran Cemetery, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Celebrate
the life of: Rev. Aubrey Marshall Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments