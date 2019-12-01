{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Rev. David B. Land, Sr. of Farmington, passed away November 26, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 87. He was born October 25, 1932, in Salem, Missouri, to the late Floyd George Land and Alma (Russell) Land. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Earl William Land; a brother, Lloyd Land and a grandson, Earl Michael Land.

David grew up in the Salem area where he attended school. At a young age he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean War stationed in France as a medic. In September of 1955 he married the love of his life, Eula Lorene Summers in St. Louis. David owned and operated Dave's Super Station at Michigan and Arsenal in St. Louis. He was an ordained minister with the Association of International Gospel Assemblies. Inc. He was a personal evangelist who reached out to people internationally by sending Bibles and his tracts that he personally authored. His faith was the centerpiece of his life.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar. His family and especially his grandchildren were the light of his life.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Eula Land; children, Janice Weiss, Ellen Cooper, David B. (Rose) Land, Jr., Eudora Land and Sharon (Bobbie) Browne; eleven grandchildren, Dewayne Helton, Sean Helton, Amy Land, David Land, III, Angela Motley, Rachel Pool, Miracle Sansoucie, David Allen Land, Caleb Browne, Michaela Browne and Jordan Browne; nine great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.

A funeral service was held 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. David B. Land, Jr. and Rev. Bobbie Browne officiating. View the online obituary, the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Land, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

