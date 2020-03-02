PARK HILLS – Rev. Irvin C. “Smiley” Hamman, 90, of Desloge, Missouri, was born May 23, 1929, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He passed away Friday February 28, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Irvin served in The Church of God for more than 60 years. He pastored two Church of God locations and was a traveling Evangelist and a Member of House of Praise Church of God Church in Desloge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Hamman and Emily ‘Miller’ Hamman; his first wife of 51 years, Wanda ‘Brooks’ Hamman; his second wife, Aldena ‘Upton’ ‘Griggs’ Hamman.; 10 brothers, William, Albert, Fred, Clarence, Robert, Thomas, Marion, Virgil, Marvin, and Donald Hamman; two sisters, Lorine Marler, and Gladys Sumpter; special friend, Jane Thompson; step-sons, Rick Turnbough and wife Rhonda, and Steve Turnbough and wife Jenni; four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at House of Praise Church of God in Desloge with Ordained Bishop Dennis West, Assisted by Rev. Rick Wade officiating. Burial at Cedar Falls Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

