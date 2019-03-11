Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Rev. Paul Edward Pope of Terre Du Lac passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 7, 1949, in St. Louis to the late Joseph M. and Imogene C. (Johnson) Pope. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Bill\and Carl Pope and a sister, Ella Lubbert.

Bro. Paul was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church where he pastored for 26 ½ years and the Missouri D.O.M. Fellowship. He was Director of Missions for the Mineral Area Baptist Association and served on the board of Missouri Baptist Convention. He enjoyed camping but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Govero) Pope; beloved children, Tammy Propst, Chad Pope, Craig Pope (Gena), Tracy Pope-Gammon, Tonya Price and husband Clint; fifteen grandchildren, Luke, Carter and Jeremy Propst, Austin, Hannah, Hunter Pope, Tyler Dane, Dakota and Madison Pope, Blake and Grant Harrison, Ethan and Emma Gammon, Caleb and Kaylee Price; brother, Tim Pope and wife Nancy; sister, Evelyn Wilder, father/mother-in-law, Fred and Jean Govero along with numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Canterberry and Rev. Tim Smith officiating burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bates Creek Baptist Camp. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

