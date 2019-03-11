DESLOGE -- Rev. Paul Edward Pope of Terre Du Lac passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 7, 1949, in St. Louis to the late Joseph M. and Imogene C. (Johnson) Pope. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Bill\and Carl Pope and a sister, Ella Lubbert.
Bro. Paul was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church where he pastored for 26 ½ years and the Missouri D.O.M. Fellowship. He was Director of Missions for the Mineral Area Baptist Association and served on the board of Missouri Baptist Convention. He enjoyed camping but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Govero) Pope; beloved children, Tammy Propst, Chad Pope, Craig Pope (Gena), Tracy Pope-Gammon, Tonya Price and husband Clint; fifteen grandchildren, Luke, Carter and Jeremy Propst, Austin, Hannah, Hunter Pope, Tyler Dane, Dakota and Madison Pope, Blake and Grant Harrison, Ethan and Emma Gammon, Caleb and Kaylee Price; brother, Tim Pope and wife Nancy; sister, Evelyn Wilder, father/mother-in-law, Fred and Jean Govero along with numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Canterberry and Rev. Tim Smith officiating burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bates Creek Baptist Camp. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.