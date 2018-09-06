FAMINGTON -- The Rev. Paul S. Powell , 81, of Farmington, died September 3, 2018, at Parkland Hospital. He was born to Bradford and Irene Powell July 18, 1937, in West Plains, Missouri. He married Peggy West November 23, 1967, she preceded him in death May 5, 2017.
Paul received a bachelors degree from Central College (now Central Methodist University) in Fayette, Missouri, and he went on from there to receive a Master of Divinity Degree from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church. Among the United Methodist Churches he served were Bismarck, Belgrade, and Caledonia churches in the Mineral Area. He was a chaplain for the Missouri penitentiaries at Farmington and Potosi. And he was an adjunct professor of religion for Central Methodist University at Mineral Area College.
Paul was a skilled builder, constructing his own home; an accomplished auto mechanic, rebuilding engines; a dressmaker, making dresses for whole wedding parties; an animal lover, volunteering at the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. In retirement he owned and operated a garage door installation and repair company.
Paul and Peggy’s surviving children are: Nancy Loughary of Farmington, Missouri, Lynda Marshall of St. James, Missouri, Tony Caringer of Sullivan, Missouri, and Matthew Powell of St. Peters, Missouri. Also surviving are special grandchildren, Raven Powell, Megan Loughary, and Isaiah McKay. A daughter, Ashley McKay, preceded them in death.
There will be a private memorial service.
