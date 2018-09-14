DESLOGE -- Rhema Smith, 94, of Desloge, passed away September 14, 2018, at Community Manor Nursing Home in Farmington. She was born May 24, 1924, in Farmington, to the late Clarence and Clara (Crites) Kennon. Rhema was a member of the First Baptist Church in Desloge.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Austin Charles Mullins of 44 years; second husband, Earl David of 11 years; and third husband, Rev. Homer Smith of 4 years; four brothers, Clyde, Al, Dewey, and Cornell Kennon; one sister, Alma Prather; and longtime friend, Bill Gunter of 10 years.
Rhema is survived by her son, Jack Mullins of Farmington and wife Marietta; three grandchildren, Jill (Rich) Lynn of Cape Girardeau, Missy (Joe) Pope of St. Louis, Patrick (Nicole) Mullins of Bonne Terre; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden and Leyton Lynn, Alec, Michael, and Jack Pope, Cole, Alexie, and Emma Mullins; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, September 16, 2018, from 12 p.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Joshua Burgard will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.