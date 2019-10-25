{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Rhonda Cassidy age 76 of Park Hills passed away October 24, 2019, at NHC. Rhonda was born October 27, 1942, to the late Elgin and Ruby (Lawson) Galvan in St. Francois County.

In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie (Hop) Cassidy; son, Kenny Cassidy; sisters, Linda Spangler and Rita Galvan; brother, Jeff Galvan.

Rhonda is survived by children, Darrell Cassidy, Regina (Wes) Robinson, James “Dean” (Denise) Cassidy, and Gary (Dawn) Cassidy; grandchildren, Justin, Trent, Tyler, Allison, Alaina, Casey, Candy, Tanner, Garrett, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Megan; siblings, Jeannie Feeler, Dale Galvan, Rick Galvan, and David Galvan; many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Mike Barton officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

