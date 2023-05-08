Richard Black

FARMINGTON – Richard Allen Black, 79, of Farmington passed away May 3, 2023. He was born March 29, 1944, in Bismarck, Missouri, to the late Warren M. and Pauline G. (Sumpter) Black. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired as the President of St. Louis Community College at Meramec. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington, St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council #12332 and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. After his retirement, Richard became an avid golfer, playing six days a week. He also enjoyed reading history books and visiting historical sites.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Black.

Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah Black; two children, Julia Lega and husband David, Jordan Black and wife Carly; seven grandchildren, Ian Lega, Samantha Lega, Cameron Black, Alexander Black, Reanna Golden, Rylan Bruenderman, Ronan Berger; aunt, Norma Barnes; mother-in-law, Patricia Wofford. Several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law also survive.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A Funeral Mass will follow at Noon at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.