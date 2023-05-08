Richard Black
FARMINGTON – Richard Allen Black, 79, of Farmington passed away May 3, 2023. He was born March 29, 1944, in Bismarck, Missouri, to the late Warren M. and Pauline G. (Sumpter) Black. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired as the President of St. Louis Community College at Meramec. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington, St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council #12332 and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. After his retirement, Richard became an avid golfer, playing six days a week. He also enjoyed reading history books and visiting historical sites.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Black.
Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah Black; two children, Julia Lega and husband David, Jordan Black and wife Carly; seven grandchildren, Ian Lega, Samantha Lega, Cameron Black, Alexander Black, Reanna Golden, Rylan Bruenderman, Ronan Berger; aunt, Norma Barnes; mother-in-law, Patricia Wofford. Several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law also survive.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A Funeral Mass will follow at Noon at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.