BONNE TERRE -- Richard “Dick” DeVore Hatfield, age 94, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his daughter’s residence. He was born on Wednesday, October 28, 1925, to the late Glenn and Margaret (Groppenbaucher) Hatfield in Norwood, Ohio. Dick served our country in The United States Marine Corps and was part of the Marine Corps League as well as Desloge VFW Post 2426.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline (Browning) Hatfield; brothers, Glenn Hatfield, Jr. and Charles Wendall Hatfield.

He is survived by his daughters, Debora (Ron) Futrell and Kathy (Mike) Wolff; grandchildren, Melissa, Anthony (Karen), Erin (Chris); three great-grandchildren, James, Isaac, and Jacob; brother, Wayne Hatfield; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Barb Hite officiating. Memorial donations may be made to any Veterans Organization. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

