Richard E. Nehls

Nehls

MAPLEWOOD -- Richard “Dick” E. Nehls, Sr., age 73 passed away December 23, 2018. Dick was born in St. Louis January 16, 1945.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Nehls; his parents, Bud and Violia Nehls; and sister, JoAnne Smith.

Left behind to honor Dick’s memory are his children, Rick (Lisa) Nehls, Charlie (Stephanie) Nehls, Christine Nehls, Fred (Melissa) Nehls, Steve (Laura), Pete Nehls and Katie (Curt) Stuart; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. Dick also leaves behind his loving friend and companion Della Walz.

Dick loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, dancing and hunting and irritating his kids! In his last years he spent a lot of his time raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his late wife Jo Nehls who fought the disease for many years before her death.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester Road in Maplewood, Missouri. His final place of rest will be at Gateway Gardens. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

