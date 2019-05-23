{{featured_button_text}}

Richard E.’Rick’ Outman, 69, passed away in his home with his son by his side Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born to the late parents Virgil and Betty (Cook) Outman.

Rick proudly served our country in the United States Army and later worked with The Doe Run Company in the SEMO Division. He enjoyed playing billiards, fishing and was an avid reader.

Rick is survived by his loving son, Richard E. Outman II; his young grandson, Ayden Outman; and his sister, Cynthia and husband David McFarland of Florida. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

At Rick’s request, his body was donated to medical research. There will be no services.

