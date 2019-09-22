{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Richard Wayne Green was born August 7, 1950. He departed this life September 13, 2019. Richard graduated from North County High School in 1968. He went into the United States Navy at the age of 18 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He then went on to protect and serve in the California Highway Patrol for 25 years. After retirement, he drove a powder truck for a Concrete Co. until his illness with Lung Cancer.

Richard is survived by his wife, Christy; son, Cody (Vanessa); daughter, Lacy; two grandchildren, Kaden and Leana; mother, Rosalea; brothers, Mark (Vickie) Green, Mike (Teresa) Wisser, Dennis Green, Dale (Bonnie) Green, Daryl (Eileen) Green, and Doyle (Lisa) Green.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Verlin Green; and grandfather, Harry (Elba) Head.

The family was served locally by Coplin Funeral Home.

