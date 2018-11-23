Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON -- Richard Patrick Hazlett, 49, of Farmington passed away November 21, 2018. He was born December 2, 1968, in Fredericktown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Joseph Hazlett; son, Richard Colt Hazlett; aunt, Anna Geraldine Rothlisberger.

Richard is survived by his mother, Betty (Hall) Hazlett of Desloge; brother, Brian Hazlett and wife Sarah of Farmington; uncle, Ray Hazlett of Arcadia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

