ANNAPOLIS – Richard Kent Alvers, of Annapolis, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 68. He was born in Burlington, Iowa, on September 1, 1950, to the late Peggy June (Bailey) Alvers and Carl Winfred Alvers, who survives.
Richard was a proud U. S. Navy veteran having served from November, 1968 to July of 1972. He retired in 2011 after 19 years with the State of Missouri Department of Corrections as a plant maintenance engineer. Motorcycles and cars were his hobby and he entered his Mustang in various area car shows. Richard was a good husband with a big heart. He was a devoted family man who loved his children and grandchildren.
Survivors in addition to his father, include his wife of 17 years, Betty Alvers; children, Abigail (Corey) Pinson, Richard (Jamie) Alvers, II, Michael (Alicia) Alvers and Rachel Alvers; nine grandchildren; a sister, Retha (Roger) Crocker, a brother, Carl (Linda) Alvers, Jr., brother-in-law, Ray (Sheryl) Porras; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is his special canine, Peaches, who he loved to spoil.
A special thanks to cousins, John and Agnes Earnst and Zane and Charlene Gohman.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
