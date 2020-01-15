FARMINGTON – Richard L. Hafner of Farmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 15, 2020, at his home at the age of 89. He was born in Topaz, Missouri, on April 16, 1930, to the late Burzie Chalmer Hafner and Gwendola (Johnson) Hafner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lyle and Lowell Hafner; a sister, Roma Hafner; a daughter-in-law, Rose Hafner and his son-in-law, Keith Hutson.
Richard moved to Farmington in 1950 to work for his uncle who owned Red Wine Service Station. While working there he met and married the love of his life, Mary L. Crites on September 16, 1950. In 1951 he entered the Army Engineers and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return to Farmington he was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company and Skelly Petroleum and later was in real estate development in the area. He was an avid collector of antique clocks and loved to share his knowledge and the history of each clock. Richard was very active in the VFW where he was past local Post Commander, Post District Commander and State Chief of Staff. He was a long-time member of the Farmington Elks. One of his favorite pastimes was attending auctions with Mary at his side.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Mary Hafner; five children, Richard L. (Kay) Hafner, Jr., Karen Hutson, Sharen (David) Armstrong, Charles R. Hafner and Gerald Hafner; fifteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren and an aunt, Janice Bales.
Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 17 from 5-7 p.m. with a Holy Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father William Thess as Celebrant. Interment with military honors will be held at New Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.