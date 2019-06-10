{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Richard L. Rector of Farmington was born October 28, 1960, in Bonne Terre to the late Delmar and Barbara (Hammers) Rector and departed this life June 8, 2019, at the age of 58 years.

Richard was a proud member of Laborer’s Local Union 1104.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly (Graham) Rector; children, Jason (Crissy) Rector, and Demanda (William) Pinson; five grandchildren, Makayla, Jason Jr., Benjamin, Noah, and Jaxxon; siblings, Jerry (Pam), Alvin (Rose), Randy (Beverly), Delmar ‘Jr” (Maria), Steve Rector, Vicky (Tim) Zahn, Mary Rector, Brenda (Paul) Stone, Tammy (Warren Sansoucie) Rector, Debbie (Doug) Skaggs, and Kelly Schmidt. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Hench officiating. Interment at Doe Run Cemetery.

