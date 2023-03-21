Richard Edgar
FARMINGTON – Richard Lee Edgar passed away at Farmington Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri, on Monday, March 30, 2023, at age 88. He was born January 17, 1935, in Leadwood, Missouri, to the late Jewell Edgar and Reva (Bowling) Edgar. He graduated from Leadwood High School in 1952; obtained a pre-engineering degree from Flat River Junior College in 1954; served in the US Naval Reserves 1954-56; studied architecture at Washington University; and obtained his Missouri Architectural license in 1967.
Richard married Gwendolyn Langley June 11, 1960. Children include Cara (New Mexico), Tony (Missouri), and Phil (Missouri).
Rich spent his free time pursuing art, music, gardeningandscaping, woodworking, and photography. He enjoyed spending time in nature, hiking, camping, and traveling to state and national parks.
Family predeceasing him were, Jewel Edgar (father), Reva Edgar (mother), Gwen “Happy” Edgar (wife) and Tony Edgar (son).
Surviving him are his sister Joan Edgar Bess (Dick Bess, Bonne Terre), his daughter Cara, and son Phil.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
