Richard Lee Layne
DESLOGE – Richard Layne, 75, of Desloge, passed away August 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 25, 1945, in St. Louis, to the late Graham Layne and Bernice (Politte) Goode. Richard served his country in The United States Army and later ran his family's Distributing Company, known today as Soaring Eagle Distributing. Richard ran the company for 33 years, until they sold in 2018. He is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Park Hills. Richard and his late wife Diane, were members of the singing group “Tapestry,” and in their spare time, they enjoyed singing and traveling abroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Diane (Dennis) Layne; and step-father, Ben Goode.
Richard is survived by their three children, Susan Kropp, Jimmy Layne and wife Amanda, Mike Layne and wife Lisa; four grandchildren, Seth, Tyler, Abby, and Anna; one sister, Angela Williams.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Reverend Mark Wiley will be officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre with full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to Presbyterian Manor or First Presbyterian Church of Park Hills. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes are requiring face masks or coverings, for the protection of staff and families. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
