Try 3 months for $3
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Richard Leon Simmons, 81, was born July 26, 1937, in Binghanton, New York, to the late George and Esther (Cooper) Simmons. He departed this life February 25, 2019. Also preceded in death by his son, John Simmons.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carrie (Moore) Simmons; children, George (Earlene) Simmons, Ricky Kastanko, Carol (Tim) Price, Debbie Simmons, and Tabitha Bryant; three sisters, Mary, Martha, and Tafney; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Leon Simmons
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments