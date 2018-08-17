BONNE TERRE -- Rick Daniel, age 65, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1953, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the late Arthur Monroe Daniel, Jr. and Dorothy Ann (Gilliam) Brown. Rick served our country in The United States Army and was a very active member of Bonne Terre VFW 6883 since 1994. Rick retired as a lieutenant from the Department of Corrections.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his step-father, Harold Laramore and sister, Karen Laramore.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee (Bowers) Drum-Daniel; children, Richelle David and husband Simon, Celeste Robbins; step-children, Hershel Drum and Sheila, Tom Drum and Alicia, Jessica Beard and husband Justin; grandchildren, Madeleine David, Edward David, Mikaylee Daniel; brother, Steven Laramore and wife Tammy; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
There will be a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Memorial Service will begin 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Inurnment with full Military Honors will follow at Hall Cemetery in French Village. Memorials may be made to Big River Fire Department. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.