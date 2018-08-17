Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- Rick Daniel, age 65, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1953, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the late Arthur Monroe Daniel, Jr. and Dorothy Ann (Gilliam) Brown. Rick served our country in The United States Army and was a very active member of Bonne Terre VFW 6883 since 1994. Rick retired as a lieutenant from the Department of Corrections.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his step-father, Harold Laramore and sister, Karen Laramore.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee (Bowers) Drum-Daniel; children, Richelle David and husband Simon, Celeste Robbins; step-children, Hershel Drum and Sheila, Tom Drum and Alicia, Jessica Beard and husband Justin; grandchildren, Madeleine David, Edward David, Mikaylee Daniel; brother, Steven Laramore and wife Tammy; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

There will be a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Memorial Service will begin 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Inurnment with full Military Honors will follow at Hall Cemetery in French Village. Memorials may be made to Big River Fire Department. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

