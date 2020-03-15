Richard S. Bernard
ST. LOUIS – Richard S. Bernard died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry. Funeral service will be at the funeral home 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Missouri.

