DESLOGE -- Richard Wayne Barnes, 74, of Columbia, formerly of Desloge, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia. Wayne was born on March 6, 1944, to the late Herschel Ivern and Dorothy Mae (Marshall) Barnes in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Connie Sue (Clay) Barnes on June 16, 1967, at Leadington Free Will Baptist Church. Wayne proudly served his country in The United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War (1963 – 1967). He spent 33 years working with Missouri Natural Gas Company in Festus and Farmington and retired in 2002. Prior to moving to Columbia in 2018, he and Connie were active members of the Leadington Free Will Baptist Church. They attended Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church in Columbia, Missouri. Wayne was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and approached his treatment and subsequent challenges with courage, strong faith in God, optimism, and determination. Although complications from leukemia took his physical body, Wayne won his battle. His kind, loving spirit lives through those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Barnes; and brother-in-law, David “Sonny” Bates.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Connie, of Columbia; his son, Shawn and wife Courtney Barnes, granddaughters, Rory and Collynn, of Columbia; sisters, Marilyn Bates and Carolyn Roussin, both of Farmington; sister-in-law, Cathy Davis and her husband Roy, of Farmington; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Aside from being a loving husband and father, Wayne cherished his role of grandfather most of all. Rory and Collynn Barnes were a source of immense joy and laughter for him. He left a beautiful, indelible mark with “his girls,” whom will miss time spent with their PawPaw, but have memories to last their lifetimes.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until service time of 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Cody Alley officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, Wayne’s family suggest memorial contributions to the Leadington Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund or Kate’s Heart (https://www.katesheart.org/). View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
