PARK HILLS -- Richard Wesley Norton of Desloge was born August 27, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Henry and Joanne (Hardy) Norton and departed this life October 31, 2019, at the age of 74 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Norton.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Jonathan) Bridges and Teri Lyn Norton; three grandchildren, Aubrey and Christian Norton and Rebecca Roberts; and one great-grandchild, Aibriann Quinn Sullivan. His sister, Anna Lee Norton, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Service will be private. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

