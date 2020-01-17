{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Richard ‘Rick’ Dale House of Desloge was born September 16, 1954, in Bonne Terre to Darrell and Doris Jean (LaPlante) House. He departed this life January 9, 2020, in Desloge at the age of 65 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell House; and brother, Dennis House.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Erica House (Shannon) Stephan; three grandsons, Austin, Logan, and Kayden Stephan; his mother, Doris House; brother, Kerry Van (Sabrina) House. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 Noon Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Conway officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Rick House as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments