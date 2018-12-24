Try 1 month for 99¢
FARMINGTON -- Ricky Miller of Farmington passed away December 21, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 35. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 28. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Ricky Miller
