ST. LOUIS -- Ricky Lynn Pender, age 61, of Bloomsdale, passed away August 26, 2019. He was born March 7, 1958, to the late Bobby Lee and Barbara Melba Dean (Collins) Pender in Kennett, Missouri. Ricky proudly served his country in The United States Army.

Ricky was preceded in death by his significant other, Katherine Erickson.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Holland and husband Shawn, Lisa Jarvis and husband Jimmy, and Ricky Pender, Jr.; children of his significant other, Gary Erickson, Danny Erickson, Nathan Pillard, and Callie Pillard; grandchildren, Gavin, Garrett, and Zoey Holland, Luke and Ben Jarvis, Kaela and Klaire Pender, Jacob and Madalyn Nielson; sisters, Gina Whitehead and husband Danny, and Vickie Anderson and husband John; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Corey), Gary (Felicia), Sarah (Jacob), Nicole (Scott), Travis, Brittany (Jimmy), Wendi (Mike), and Alicia; many great nieces and great nephews; and his favorite dog, Rosie.

Graveside services with full military honors were held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Friday, August 30, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

