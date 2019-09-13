{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON – Rita Gaffney Hirsch, 94, passed away on September 13, 2019. in St. Louis. She was born September 3, 1925, in East St. Louis, Illinois. to the late John and Leola (Heisner) Gaffney.

Mrs. Hirsch was a longtime resident of Farmington and was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” G. Hirsch Jr., a daughter, Rita Marie Hirsch, and a brother, John Gaffney.

She is survived by her six children, Jane (Jeff Splitgerber) Hirsch, John Hirsch, Julie (Jim) Spiking, Bob (Diane) Hirsch, Tom (Sherrill) Hirsch and Mary (Mike) Erslon, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Thomas E. (Edith Anne) Gaffney, MD. and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hirsch attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. She was an active member of the Farmington community. She was employed at the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center as a psychiatric case worker for many years. She enjoyed bridge clubs, the garden club, the book club, entertaining and her family and friends.

Per her preference, there will be no visitation and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to the hospice at Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

