{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

DESLOGE -- Rita K. Branch of Park Hills was born on November 2, 1945, in Bonne Terre, and passed away on December. 25, 2019, at the age of the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late Leeman W. and Bertha Lorene Koen Ragsdale.

Rita is survived by her husband Gary and the following children, Mark Mills and wife Melissa, Lance Mills, Gary Branch, and Kim Branch Mills. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Sarah Mills, Jessica Anderson (Tyler), McKensie Mills and Connor Mills. Three great-grandchildren, Faith, Alexia and Marshall. In addition, two sisters, Karen Rhodes (Cotton), and Lorilee Butcher; along with nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday December 26, from 5-9 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge. Services will continue there on Friday morning with funeral services scheduled for 11 a.m. Afterwards, services will conclude at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Dave Mahurin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or to Safe Harbor Hospice. A special thank-you to Safe Harbor and to caregiver Kim Luberda.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Branch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments