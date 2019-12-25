{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE – Rita K. Branch, 74, of Park Hills was born on November 2, 1945, in Bonne Terre and passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Leeman W. and Bertha Lorene (Koen) Ragsdale and an owner of Ragsdale Furniture & Appliance in Park Hills.

Rita is survived by her loving husband, Garry Branch; children, Mark Mills and wife Melissa, Lance Mills, Gary Branch and Kim (Branch) Mills; four grandchildren, Sarah Mills, Jessica Anderson (Tyler), Mackenzie Mills, and Connor Mills; three great-grandchildren, Faith, Alexia and Marshall; two sisters, Karen Rhodes (Cotton), and Lorilee Butcher; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday December. 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Dave Mahurin officiating. Entombment will follow St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Safe Harbor Hospice. A special thank-you to Safe Harbor and to caregiver Kim Luberda. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

