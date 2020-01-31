{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Rita Kathryn McFarland, 84, of Desloge, passed away January 31, 2020. She was born August 21, 1935, in Desloge, to the late Charles and Bessie (Dudley) Townsend. She was a lifetime member, and secretary for 40 years, at the First Baptist Church in Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle McFarland; two daughters, Kathryn McFarland and Laura McFarland; and four siblings, Charles, Ray, Elmer, and Betty Frances Townsend.

Rita is survived by her son, Paul McFarland and wife Christine; granddaughter, Kealy McFarland; and sister, Helen Chartrau.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Desloge, Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita McFarland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments