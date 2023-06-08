Robert A. Gilliam
BONNE TERRE – Robert A. Gilliam of Fenton, Missouri was born January 4, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Mabel (nee Bradshaw) Gilliam and entered into rest Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Fenton, Missouri at the age of 78 years.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, his loving wife; Vernia (nee Patterson) Gilliam, and his son; Scott Gillihan.
He is survived by, his four children, Robin Salters, Laura (Mark) Zemann, Kerry Gillihan, and Chris (Becky) Gillihan; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; one sibling, Linda (Ken) Luzader; niece and nephew, Stephanie and Mark; along with numerous extended family and friends.
A loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather, and beloved brother, Robert was a man like no other and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Robert cherished the beautiful life he shared with his loving wife of more than 45 years, Vernia. He greatly missed her, and now they are together again.
Robert was a skilled machinist and took pride in his work. He retired in 2000 from McDonnell-Douglasoeing after 37.5 years.
Robert was a proud member of the Unites States Army. He was a loyal member of the BPOE of Farmington, Missouri, and a dedicated volunteer with Serenity Hospice Care, Inc. of Park Hills, Missouri since 2003.
Robert will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
A memorial visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. A private family memorial service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and plants, donations may be made in memory of Robert Gilliam to Serenity Hospice Care, Inc., Park Hills, Missouri. https:/serenityhc.org.
Family and friends can review and share stories, photos, and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com. Follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill. ebook.com/stlchapelhill.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.