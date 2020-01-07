{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Robert Aumann, of Farmington, passed away on December 29 at the age of 84. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 11 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

