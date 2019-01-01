PARK HILLS -- Robert “Bob” Alden Malone, 64, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away December 30, 2018, at Parkland Health Center. He was born March 17, 1954, at Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Bob Graduated from Central High School in 1972 and Southeast, Missouri State University in 1976. Bob worked for Montgomery Ward, The Daily Journal, Western Press and retired from Missouri Natural Gas in Farmington. He was a fan of Blues Hockey and Cardinals Baseball fan; and loved going on vacations to Tybee Island, Georgia, and Destin Florida. Bob loved animals and will be missed by their cat, Boomer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud Malone and Hallie Malone; aunts, Dorothy and Helen Malone; brother-in-law, Robert Lewis; and father-in-law, Jack Anderson.
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda (Anderson) Malone of Farmington, Missouri; sister, Alice Lewis of Springfield, Missouri; niece, Jennifer and Tony White of Nixa, Missouri; great-nephew, Gage White of Nixa, Missouri; sister-in-law, Sue and Charles Oehler of St. Charles, Missouri; niece, Cheri Oliver and Lori of O'Fallon, Missouri; bother-in-law, Bruce and Rhonda Anderson of Montgomery City, Missouri; nephew, Brad and Caroline Anderson of Tebbetts, Missouri; and great-nephew, Erik Anderson of Tebbetts, Missouri. Many friends, co-workers and neighbors also survive.
A memorial visitation 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday January 3, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Farmington Pet Adoption Center.
