BONNE TERRE -- Robert “Bob” D. Pettus, age 75, of Bonne Terre passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019. He was born December 22, 1943, to the late Rev. Bearl and Bernice (White) Pettus in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bob was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church of East Bonne Terre and of Local 27 International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Marler) Pettus.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Deanna and husband Tim Boggs of Bolivar, Missouri and Laurie and husband Mike Jones of Bonne Terre; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 16, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Pastor Stanley Payne officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

