Robert ‘Bob’ Earl McLane, Sr.

McLane

BISMARCK -- Robert Earl McLane, Sr., 83, passed away at his residence in Bismarck January 13, 2020. He was born in Rosebud, Missouri, September 2, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jean (Knight) McLane; his parents, Carl and Hilda (Pierson) McLane; and his brother, Laird.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Bobbi (Mrs. Gary) Inman of Little Rock, Arkansas, Pam (Mrs. David) Frakes of Bismarck, and Beth (Mrs. Butch) Eggers of Roland, Arkansas; one son, Rob (Karen) McLane of Bismarck; one sister, Sue (Mrs. Nelson) Middleton; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, cousins, and friends.

Bob was a member of First Baptist Church. He worked as a truck driver before his retirement.

Bob requested that his body be donated to medical science. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Matt Sheckles officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

