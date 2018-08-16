Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Robert Patrick Farmer, 63, of Leadwood passed away August 15, 2018, at Community Manor in Farmington. He was born January 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Macklin Bailey Farmer and Mary Francis (Smith) Farmer. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Farmer. Bob was a member of the West County Community Fellowship Church.

Bob is survived by two children, Kelly Cook and husband Mark and Christopher Farmer and wife Carolyn; seven grandchildren, Marissa Cook, Kennedy Nolan, Blake Cook, Brady Cook, Hadleigh Nolan, Gwynelyn Farmer, Maddox Farmer; one brother, Michael Farmer (Donna DiFatta).

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A memorial visitation will be Friday, August 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. until the time of Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Travis Harrison officiating. A private inurnment will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Little Bit of Haven at 1126 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Robert ‘Bob’ Farmer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments