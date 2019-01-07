FARMINGTON -- Robert “Bob” Lee Pipkin of Farmington passed away January 7, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Farmington at the age of 65. He was born November 9, 1953, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Thomas and Edith (Rector) Pipkin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Medley) Pipkin and his brother, Thomas Pipkin.
Bob enjoyed reading and football but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is survived by his children, Lisa (and fiance J.D. Watson) Nokes of Farmington, Thomas (and wife Chelsea) Pipkin of Lexington, KY and Jennifer (and fiance Caleb Pritchett) Pipkin of Farmington, eight grandchildren, Zachary Nokes, Matthew Nokes, Katie Pipkin, Logan Pipkin, Chloe Pipkin, Ezekiel Pipkin, Jaylen Pipkin, and Jaden Pipkin, and two great grandchildren, Maci Nokes and Nova Nokes along with many friends.
Friends may call on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St Louis, MO 63108.View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
