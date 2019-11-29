{{featured_button_text}}

OVIEDO, Fla. -- Robert “Bob” Ray Phares, 81, of Oviedo Florida passed away November 24, 2019. He was born in Desloge, Missouri, June 24, 1938. He married his sweetheart Barbara, Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2006.

Bob enjoyed his career in sales but, remained true to his calling to be “Always a Marine.” He also liked to enter sweepstakes and had several big wins.

Bob is survived by his wife Barbara and children, Steven Kraig Phares, Clay Alan Phares, and Bradley Phares along with several grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday December 1, 2019, at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 501 E Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, Florida. A reception will follow at 2 p.m.

Semper Fi

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
OVIEDO, FL 32765
Dec 1
Celebration of Life
Sunday, December 1, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
OVIEDO, FL 32765
Dec 1
Reception
Sunday, December 1, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
OVIEDO, FL 32765
