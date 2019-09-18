{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Robert "Bobby" Mell, of Farmington, passed away on September 15 at the age of 88. Instate Thursday from 7-9 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with funeral at 10 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

