FARMINGTON -- Robert "Bobby" Mell of Farmington passed away at his home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

