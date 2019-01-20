Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert Carlyle Edmunds

Edmunds

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. -- Robert "Bob" Edmunds was born December 16, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away peacefully January 16, 2019, in his favorite chair in Corona del Mar, California, at age 87. Bob left behind his wife of 52 years, Sally Appleberry Edmunds; his daughter, Heidi; his son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Colleen; and three grandchildren, Ethan, Sydney, and Alistair.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Carlyle Edmunds
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments