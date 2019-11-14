{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Robert Casey, 84, of Farmington passed away on November 11. Memorial service to be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

